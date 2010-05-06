Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop traditionpretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifiesand has since established satellite Pop Overthrow festivals around the world, including one in Milwaukee that is celebrating its third year at Linneman’s. For four days through Sunday, May 9, the venue will host area bands of all shapes, sizes and statures, on bills that pair established and veteran bands like The LoveMonkeys, The Nice Outfit, The Mike Benign Compulsion and Dairyland Youth with younger guitar-pop enthusiasts like The Reckless Hearts, Elusive Parallelograms and Arkady. Each day offers a handful of bands for just $8. For the complete schedule, visit Linnemans.com.