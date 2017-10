Brooklyn’s breakthrough post-punk band Interpol lost longtime bassist Carlos Dengler shortly after finishing their upcoming, self-titled record, but they found a suitable backup for their latest live tour: David Pajo, the former Slint and Tortoise player who recently toured as a fill-in bassist for Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The upcoming album should please fans who found Interpol’s 2007 effort Our Love To Admire a little overblown. It’s a return to the lean, moody guitar-rock of their first records.