For nearly a decade, they were one of the city’s most prominent bands, but when they took a turn toward heavier, psychedelic rock and roll with their latest album, Light Eyed and Villainous, the guys in Freshwater Collins decided that a name change was long overdue. Now, as Invade Rome, the band is releasing their new disc, a muscular collection marked by rich production and oversized drums, tonight with a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club with their friends Juniper Tar.