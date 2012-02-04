Each week, more than 1 million listeners tune in to more than 500 public radio stations to hear “This American Life,” a pioneering program featuring stories that walk the line between straight journalism and emotive storytelling. Although the show has a rotating roster of contributors, including John Hodgman, Chuck Klosterman and David Sedaris, the one constant is the unassuming, sympathetic voice of host (as well as executive producer and co-creator) Ira Glass. Glass appears tonight as part of his “Reinventing Radio” tour, which promises a look at how the popular program is created and a generous use of audio clips that will help the host recreate the feel of a typical “This American Life” episode.