Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm, Frogwater and the Celtic Tenors. There will be daily dance performances and cultural demonstrations, and heaps of corned beef and other pub-food staples. Other attractions include a leprechaun camp, a market place with over 90 vendors and a Celtic canine exhibit, where you can pet some of Ireland’s most popular breeds of dogs and chat with their breeders.