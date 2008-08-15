As always, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest, the largest celebration of Celtic culture in the country, dishes out plenty of food, drinks and cultural exhibitions. But even if Irish Fest, which runs through Sunday at the Summerfest grounds, had nothing else to offer, its strong entertainment line-up alone would be able to carry the festival. The schedule is packed with such a diverse and expansive selection of local, national and international musicians and dancers that there is surely a style and flavor for everyone. This year, for instance, the Galway Showcase will host Trad on the Prom, a contemporary Irish show featuring music and dance. Members include Mairin Fahy, soloist with Riverdance and The Chieftains, and her brother Gerard Fahy, multi-instrumentalist and director of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.