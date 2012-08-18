Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from the International Bluegrass Music Museum and performances from artists such as mesmerizing Boston vocalist and guitarist Aoife O'Donovan and the energetic African-American string band The Ebony Hillbillies. The Fest will also feature returning favorites like Gaelic Storm, Frogwater and Reilly, as well as many first-time musical acts. Other draws include a 90-vendor marketplace, Jameson whiskey tastings, numerous dance performances and an educational area where attendees can learn to play Celtic music on various wind and string instruments and gain insight into Irish culture, history and language. (Through Sunday, Aug. 19.)