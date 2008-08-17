In addition to its usual roster of music and dance, Milwaukee Irish Fest at the Summerfest grounds has lined up some special events for its final day. This morning the bishop of Galway will celebrate the Liturgy for Peace and Justice with Milwaukee’s newly appointed auxiliary bishop William Callahan. Then, this evening, Irish Fest will draw raffle tickets at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the festival already includes a ticket for the raffle drawing. First prize is round trip for two to the Green Isle as well as a land package with Celtic Tours. Second prize includes airfare for two and seven nights at Castledaly Manor in County Westmeath. Third is $1,000 straight up. You can improve your odds with the purchase of additional tickets for $3 each.