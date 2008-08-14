The Summerfest grounds say “Top of the morning” to Irish Fest this evening at 5 p.m., when the popular annual celebration of Celtic cultureby some measures the largest in the nationkicks off its four-day run. With the young professionals in mind, the Fest is throwing Milwaukee’s largest Irish happy hour this evening from 6 to 9 p.m. “Where’s Your Paddy” offers guests (who must be 21 or older) two free beers, live music and giveaways. As always, there will be plenty of Irish music, dancing and food.