A group that is said to be Ireland’s second leading touring export behind U2, the Irish Tenors bring their trademark brand of epic, cinematic opera to the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m., just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Since joining forces in 1998, Anthony Kearns and Finbar Wright have gracefully performed all over the globe, both the Irish standards for which they are best known, as well as and Celtic variations on more contemporary pop hits. When channeled through their flawless voices, even Celine Dion’s relentlessly overplayed “My Heart Will Go On” becomes listenable.