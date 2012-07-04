Iron Maiden w/ Alice Cooper

The 1990s were a rough time for heavy metal bands of all stripes, and British metal pioneers Iron Maiden were no exception. The era saw them suffer declining sales and endure the departure of singer Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith. Nonetheless, the band pushed through, and since the return of those core members in 1999, the group has thrived. The group's latest album, 2010's <i>The Final Frontier</i>a vintage Iron Maiden album in every way, from the bruising riffs to the campy alien-themed cover arthas proven to be one of their most successful, topping the charts in 28 countries. For their current Maiden England world tour, the band is honoring the classic 1989 live release of the same name with a set list closely modeled after that video.