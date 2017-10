Iron & Wine songwriter Sam Beam has a lot more company these days. In the years since the lovely, lo-fi folk albums The Creek Drank the Cradle (2002) and Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), countless other bearded folk singers have sprouted like dandelions in May, yet few can rival the gentle grace of Beam's easy, rootsy songs. Beam's latest record as Iron & Wine, Kiss Each Other Clean , is his fullest yet, orchestrated with synthesizers, strings and (quite prominently) saxophone.