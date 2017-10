In Wisconsin author Isabel Sharpe’s latest novel, As Good As It Got, a cynical woman unlucky in love finds unexpected companionship from two other women she attends a women’s retreat with, a shy woman quiet about her failed romances and a more outgoing woman who has deluded herself into believing that her cheating husband will return to her. Sharpe reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood.