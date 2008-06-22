Flanked by some of the genre’s finest session players of the time, including Augustus Pablo and Sly & Robbie, in the late ’70s the reggae vocal trio Israel Vibration recorded a handful of charming roots albums dedicated mostly to their Rastafarian faith. The group toyed with dub, but remained traditionalists, avoiding the dancehall that dominated Jamaica in the late ’80s. A shake-up in 1997 cut Israel Vibration down to a duo, as founding member Albert Craig left for a modest solo career, but the band has adapted well to the change, relying on backing vocalists where the three lead vocalists used to harmonize. Tonight the group does an 8 p.m. show at Turner Hall Ballroom.