The Itals w/ Eric Blowtorch and the Welders

Though they were eclipsed by more commercially successful reggae vocal trios, The Itals released some of the finest roots music of the late ’70s and early ’80s, wowing listeners with a run of passionate singles (most notably “In a Dis Ya Time”) that led up to their 1981 debut full-length, Brutal Out Deh . Lineup changes and the emergence of dancehall had sidelined the group by the ’90s, but they continue to tour behind new material like this year’s Let Dem Talk. That album is as close to a full reunion as The Itals have seen in a long time, with leader Keith Porter joined by original Ital Ronnie Davis and familiar face David Isaacs, who first joined The Itals in 1987.