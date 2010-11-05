J. Cole w/ K. Michelle and CJ Hilton

In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of impressive mixtapes and eventually earned the backing of Jay-Z, who signed the rapper to his Roc Nation record label and spotlighted him on his Blueprint III album. In advance of his upcoming debut Cole World , Cole appears tonight with rising R&B singers K. Michelle and CJ Hilton.