J. Tillman

If you’re a singer-songwriter looking for a profile boost, there are worse ways to make a name for yourself than joining Fleet Foxes. A late addition to that indie-folk band, joining them on drums shortly after they recorded their breakthrough self-titled album last year, Tillman remains a prolific solo artist. This year he released two well-received discs of Neil Young-esque songwriting and M. Ward-esque exercises in old-time nostalgia, Vacilando Territory Blues and Year in the Kingdom , padding a discography that now includes eight full-length albums released over just four years.