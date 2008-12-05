Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen

The jazz duo of renowned Milwaukee guitarist Jack Grassel and vocalist Jill Jensen makes its debut tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Tommasino Italia (7335 W. Greenfield), an Italian bar and restaurant in West Allis. The venue normally features recorded music by Frank Sinatra and other jazz-oriented vocalists and its ambiance is perfect for Grassel and Jensen’s mellifluous and soft-spoken performances. A prolific recording artist, Grassel will release a new CD early next year recorded with Argentinean guitarist Guillermo Espinasse.