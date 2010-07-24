Jack Johnson w/ G. Love

Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry’s most reliable heavy-hitters, having sold well over 8 million records. His latest, another hit, is To the Sea , a typically mellow affair he recorded in his solar-powered studios in Hawaii and Los Angeles. Its first single, “You and Your Heart,” has topped the American Triple A charts. Tonight Jackson shares a bill at Alpine Valley with the musician who helped break him: jam-rapping bro G. Love, who plays a solo acoustic opening set.