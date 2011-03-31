Jack Oblivian w/ John Paul Keith and The Midwest Beat

Jack Oblivian has been involved with more than a dozen bands and solo projects over the course of his career, including The Compulsive Gamblers and The Tennessee Tearjerkers, but the most celebrated of them remains the Oblivians, the Memphis group that helped lay the groundwork for many of the bluesy, garage-punk acts that would emerge after their 1998 breakup. Though that group has reformed for scattered reunion shows in recent years, Oblivian continues to focus most of his energy toward his solo projects.