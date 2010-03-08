It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends project, which largely covers the Dead’s songbook. Greene has increasingly gained notoriety for his work outside of Lesh’s band, though, particularly on the jam circuit, where he shines with his showy, bluesy guitar-work. Greene spent last fall touring with jam staples Gov’t Mule, but he goes it alone for this latest stint on the road.