Jackson Browne and David Lindley

After penning songs for artists as diverse as Nico, Linda Ronstadt and The Byrds, Jackson Browne went solo with a 1972 album that yielded the hit single “Doctor My Eyes” and many other singer-songwriter standards. That album and the ones that followed typified the sensitive, personal songwriting of the 1970s. Browne is known almost as much for his environmental activism as he is for his music these days, but he still records semi-regularly. He’s touring with longtime collaborator David Lindley behind their new live album, Love Is Strange , a belated artifact of the duo’s 2006 tour of Spain.