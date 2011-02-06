When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured specific, relatable moodsvery wistful stuff. The singer’s name and work were immortalized in the off-Broadway show Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris . The musical revue carries remarkably hip cachet, having debuted in Greenwich Village in 1968, roughly 10 years before Brel died of lung cancer at age 49. The show, which saw a revival in 2006, features four vocalists performing Brel’s songs. The Skylight Opera Theatre stages this production of Alive and Well in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre.