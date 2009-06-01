Jail w/ Liquor Store

After years of quietly gigging with scant pomp or publicity, the Milwaukee garage-pop ensemble Jail increased their profile greatly this year with their newest LP, There’s No Sky (Oh My My) , an amiable collection of fuzzy hooks and modest, happy rock songs seeped in lo-fi psychedelia. The record makes ample nods to jittery pop of The Clean and Josef K as well as the rock ’n’ roll throwbacks of Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving, with whom Jail now shares two members. The band shares a typically varied bill at the Y-Not III tonight with Liquor Store, Mahonies and Drugs Dragons.