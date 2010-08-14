Jaill w/ The Sugar Stems and The Get Drunk DJs

The zippy garage-pop of Jaill’s 2009 album, There’s No Sky (Oh My My) , charmed the right bloggers before catching the ear of Sub Pop Records, which signed the Milwaukee band late last year. This summer the group released its first album for the label, That’s How We Burn , an infectiously catchy mélange of jangling guitars and peppy, shimmying rhythmsit easily ranks among the happiest records the label has ever released. With its summery feel, the album is nicely timed to ride the wave created by Best Coast, Wavves, Surfer Blood and so many other beach-pop bands that have garnered blog buzz over the last year, but That’s How We Burn also has an endearingly off-kilter energy all its own that distinguishes it from its coastal counterparts. Jaill plays its local album-release party tonight, along with Milwaukee guitar-poppers The Sugar Stems.