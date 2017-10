A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic tunes about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice on his band’s debut EP, released last summer, rapping the occasional verse in the spirit of Sublime. Paul embraces his influences live, covering songs by muses like Johnson, Sublime, David Gray and Pink Floyd. The Jake Paul Band shares this bill with Dangerfield, a local alternative rock group that takes cues from the Foo Fighters.