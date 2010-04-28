Jakob Dylan and Three Legs

With the last name Dylan and a striking resemblance to his father, Bob Dylan, Jakob Dylan entered the music industry with high expectations, and largely met them with the 1996 album with his band The Wallflowers, Bringing Down the Horse , a best-seller featuring several alternative-roots hits, including “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache.” As The Wallflowers faded away, Dylan went solo, first releasing 2008’s Seeing Things with producer Rick Rubin, then this year’s Women Country , a dreamy roots rock album that reunites Dylan with Bringing Down the Horse producer T-Bone Burnett and pairs him with alt-country sirens Neko Case and Kelly Hogan, who have joined Dylan’s latest backing band, Three Legs, for this tour.