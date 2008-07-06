Jakob Dylan first made a name for himself with The Wallflowers. Bob’s son and his band mainstream recognition with the 1996 release Bringing Down the Horse. The album also contained some hits for the band, including “6th Avenue Heartache” and the breakthrough “One Headlight.” And Jakob Dylan established himself as a songwriter, receiving a Grammy Award for “One Headlight” in addition to the band receiving one for Best Rock Performance. But a lot can and does change in a decade. Dylan, who plays the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage and Pavilion, is now touring with a new lineup, the Gold Mountain Rebels, behind his first solo studio effort Seeing Things, a mostly acoustic effort which saw release last month.