Ardent “American Idol” viewers will recall that Danny Gokey wasn’t the only “Idol” contestant from Milwaukee this year. Gokey’s BFF Jamar Rogers also auditioned and made the initial cut, though he was unceremoniously booted before the finals while Gokey coasted on his early front-runner status. Rogers was the more commercially viable of the two, though, with a suave, limitless voice that brings to mind John Legend. He’s also a sharp songwriter, penning swooning R&B torch songs with a Burt Bacharachian sophistication. Rogers performs two concerts tonight in advance of an upcoming album.