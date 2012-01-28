James Durbin w/ New Medicine and DoryDrive

Since Bo Bice, every season of “American Idol” has yielded a rock contestant. Last year's was James Durbin, a faux-hawked, power-voiced singer who, despite his struggles with both Tourette and Asperger syndromes, finished fourth in the contest. Unlike most “Idol” rockers, Durbin preferred wild, over-the-top '80s hair metal to croaky post-grungethough like most of his “Idol” predecessors, his 2011 debut album, <i>Memories of a Beautiful Disaster</i>, was polished to an artificial, contemporary-pop sheen.