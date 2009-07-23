James Kloiber, a Milwaukee artist who designed some of the city’s most memorable concert posters before moving to New York a year and a half ago, returns to Milwaukee this weekend for two gallery openings. He beats the Gallery Night rush with a Thursday evening wine-andcheese reception for “James Kloiber, New Work New York,” a collection of his watercolor and charcoal pieces, then returns Friday night for an exhibition titled “Unframed/Uninhibited” at the Skylight Opera Theatre, a show he splits with portrait painter Jenipher Sob. The Friday night reception will give way to a dance party around 10 p.m., with digital projects and music from DJs Fortune and Chris Grant lasting until the early-morning hours.