Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued recording, most memorably working with former Monkee Peter Tork in the 1990s. His recent albums, like 2007’s The Eternal Contradiction and 2008’s New Traces of the Old Road , strike a light, sentimental vibe. James Lee Stanley returns to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight.