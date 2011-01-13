James McMurtry w/ Jim Hoehn

Texas roots-rocker James McMurtry is the son of an English-professor mother and a novelist father ( Lonesome Dove author Larry McMurtry), so it’s no surprise that a literary streak runs through his songs, which often play like dispatches from a country at war with itself. John Mellencamp helped McMurtry get his foot in the door, producing the songwriter’s 1989 Columbia Records debut, Too Long in the Wasteland , but McMurtry’s subsequent albums have been much more political than that debut, particularly his most recent ones, 2005’s Childish Things and 2008’s Just Us Kids , both of which wallow in Bush-era despair.