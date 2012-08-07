James Vincent McMorrow and Juniper Tar

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow's intimate folk-rock would have drawn comparisons to <i>For Emma, Forever Ago</i>-era Bon Iver even if McMorrow hadn't recorded his 2010 debut full-length, <i>Early in the Morning</i>, in a similarly secluded fashion as Justin Vernon's Bon Iver breakthrough. McMorrow's achingly pretty album has slowly found a wider audience outside of his native Ireland since receiving a wider release last year. He'll share this bill with the Milwaukee folk-rock quintet Juniper Tar, which played up their dazzling guitar interplay on this year's <i>Since Before</i>, the group's most rock-minded record yet.