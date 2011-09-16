James Vincent McMorrow w/ Marissa Nadler

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow's intimate folk-rock would have drawn comparisons to For Emma, Forever Ago -era Bon Iver even if McMorrow hadn't recorded his debut full-length, Early in the Morning , in a similarly secluded fashion. McMorrow shares tonight's bill with a more seasoned singer-songwriter, Boston's Marissa Nadler, who this year released her fifth full-length, a self-titled album that ranks among her very best. It's a collection of dreamy, gothic folk that uplifts even as it leaves behind a deep chill.