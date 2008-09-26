Though in American they’re still known almost exclusively for their alt-rock hit “Laid,” the jolly orgasm anthem that would later become the theme for the American Pie franchise, James always had considerably more success in their native England. Early Smiths comparisons in the ’80s gave way to even loftier U2 comparisons in the ’90s, as the band expanded their sound with the assistance of producer Brian Eno, but James always had a more carefree demeanor than either of those bands. Their latest album (and their first following a six-year break-up), Hey Man balances their stadium-ready alt-rock with liberating dashes of silliness. It’s the work of a band that’s still vying for worldwide superstardom, but first and foremost wants to have a little fun. James headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight.