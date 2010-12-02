Jamey Johnson and Josh Thompson

There aren’t too many country singers releasing double albums these days, let alone double albums as conceptual as Jamey Johnson’s new The Guitar Song , which the Alabama outlaw country revivalist divided into a dark “black” side and a redemptive “white” side. The black side in particular builds on 2008’s The Lonesome Song , the stark album Johnson recorded in the wake of his divorce, tapping Waylon Jennings at his most down and out. Johnson is joined tonight by Cedarburg native Josh Thompson, whose rowdy 2009 single “Beer on the Table” teased his 2010 debut album for Columbia Nashville Records, Way Out Here .