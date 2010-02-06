Hailing from Alabama, the scruffy ex-Marine Jamey Johnson brings a romantic and compassionate sound into his traditional country music. Known for his ability to craft Country Music Award-concurring songs like the CMA’s 2007 Song of the Year “Give it Away,” the notoriously rebellious songwriter has also made a name for himself with his singing career. After his slow rise to fame, which started in 2000 at Nashville nightspots, Johnson released his debut album The Dollar in 2006 and the gold-achieving That Lonesome Song in 2008.