What a difference a decade makes. In 1994, Jamie Foxx, then a little-known “In Living Color” cast member, released his first album to widespread indifference. After Foxx moved away from comedy to focus on dramatic acting, a career shift that culminated in an Oscar win for Best Actor in Ray, he found that audiences were more willing to take him seriously as a musician, and in 2005 his sophomore album, a collection of sultry R&B called Unpredictable , went double platinum. Assisted by the ubiquitous T-Pain and an irresistible sample lifted from The-Dream’s “I Luv Your Girl,” Foxx continued his hot streak this year with “Blame It,” his highest-charting single yet.