As part of its opening-week celebration, Boswell Books makes good on its promise to continue bring authors to Milwaukee for readings, as the old Schwartz Bookshop did, tonight playing host to Wisconsin author and Oprah favorite Jane Hamilton. Hamilton will be reading from her latest novel, a cheeky sex farce called Laura Rider’s Masterpiece , in which the title character stops sleeping with her husband then tricks him into into having an affair with a radio host to fuel her own literary aspirations, only to find herself feeling jealous about the very affair she instigated.