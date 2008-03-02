As part of its four-day series of Japanese animation films, the UWM Union Theatre screens a trio of recent new anime classics today. The 2004 film Tokyo Godfathers, about a trio of homeless people who bond after discovering an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve, kicks things off at 3 p.m. The critically heralded Millennium Actress follows at 5 p.m. This cerebral drama follows a documentary filmmaker on a find a popular actress who mysteriously vanished.

And finally, in Paprika, a science-fiction fantasy which screens at 7 p.m., a psychologist creates a device that lets therapists enter the dreams of their patientsa promising development, until the device is stolen.