The Brooklyn noise-punk duo Japanther was formed a decade ago by students at New York's prestigious art college the Pratt Institute, and the group has stayed true to those art-school roots. The music itself is unruly and lo-fi—a din of chaotic drums and distorted bass with warped cassette and keyboard accompaniments—but their performances are often high-concept. The band regularly collaborates with visual and video artists and puppeteers. The band tops a crowded $8 bill tonight that also includes Unstoppable Death Machines, Absolutely, Rio Turbo, Busybodies, Super Swamper, No Sleep for the Bear and Madpolecats.