Jason Aldean w/ Chris Young and Thompson Square

Macon, Ga., native Jason Aldean has been a country mainstay since his single “Hicktown,” a rollicking, irreverent ode to small towns everywhere, reached No. 10 on the country charts back in 2005. But it wasn't until his third album, Wide Open , that Aldean truly emerged as one of the South's most scintillating talents, with three consecutive songs peaking at No. 1. The first, “She's Country,” became a crossover mega-hit, while the third, “The Truth,” was a lovelorn change-up that showed Aldean could break hearts just as easily as he could make them beat faster.