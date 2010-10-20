When Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was asked to replace his father at a one-off Zeppelin tribute concert in London in 2007, he was more than prepared for the task. He’d been playing the Zeppelin songbook since his youth, then toured with guitarist Jimmy Page in 1988 and released an album of Zeppelin covers in 1996. His latest project is yet another Zeppelin tribute: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, a cover group that performs to a backdrop of video screens that tell the story of the band.