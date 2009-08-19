Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Though quintessential “artistic differences” forced his departure from the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has stayed busy with a solo career, releasing albums that tackle more serious matters than the Truckers’ carefree rock ’n’ roll could, like the Iraq war. Tonight Isbell returns to Milwaukee for an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall with his new band, The 400 Unit, the foursome that he titled his latest album after. The show is the first in a five-day series of concerts packaged together as part of WMSE’s multi-venue Radio Summer Camp festival.