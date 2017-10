Though he left the cult Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has stayed busy with a solo career, releasing albums that tackle more serious matters than the Truckers’ carefree rock ’n’ roll could, like the Iraq war. Tonight Isbell plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall with his latest band, The 400 Unit, a foursome that, like Isbell, stems from Alabama.