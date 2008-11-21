Trading his fratty trucker hat in for a more classically suave fedora, and borrowing the relaxed, tropical vibe of Israel Kamakawiwo'ole’s iconic “Under The Rainbow” cover, Jason Mraz scored his biggest hit yet this year with “I’m Yours,” a fittingly breezy vehicle for the singer-songwriter’s gentle, scatting vocals. The most unapologetically poppy of Jack Johnson’s followers, Mraz plays a sold-out concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. the Eagles Ballroom, a venue he has some history with. He recorded his 2004 live album Tonight, Not Again there.