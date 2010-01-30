Jay Farrar and Benjamin Gibbard

Alt-country luminary Jay Farrar, of the bands Son Volt and Uncle Tupelo, and Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard don’t necessarily run in the same circles, but a shared love for Jack Kerouac brought them together in 2007 to produce songs for the Kerouac documentary One Fast Move or I’m Gone . Those sessions spurred an entire full-length 2008 album of the same name, with Farrar and Gibbard taking turns singing lyrics culled from Kerouac’s 1962 novel Big Sur . On their collaborative tour behind the album, Farrar and Gibbard will also revisit material from their outside songbooks.