Clerks director Kevin Smith has for years held Q&A sessions with his fans, occasionally filming them for DVD release, but for his latest tour, he's brought along his frequent co-star Jason Mewes, who has played Jay to Smith's Silent Bob in many of the director's films. The show is a live recording of their joint podcast, “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old,” a weekly document of recovering drug addict Mewes's sobriety. Click here to read the Shepherd's interview with Smith.