The Jayhawks w/ Jolie Holland

The Jayhawks emerged from the flourishing Twin Cities music scene of the '80s with a sound and feel deeply rooted in the soil of American music. Their 1989 album on Twin/Tone Records, Blue Earth , gained them a nationwide college-radio cult following on the strength of the superb, often bittersweet songs of Mark Olson and Gary Louris. After Olson left at the end of 1995, Louris took charge and led the band in other directions. Many longtime fans begrudged the changes. The band was dormant for much of the last decade, but Olson and Louris reunited for occasional shows beginning in 2009. This fall that reunion yielded the new album Mockingbird Time .